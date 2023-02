United States President Joe Biden says that Russian President Putin has "already lost Ukraine", adding that aid to Ukraine during the Russian invasion is indefinite in time.

He said this in an interview with PBS NewsHour on Wednesday, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"Putin has no chance - he has already lost Ukraine," Biden said.

"He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, then, first of all, every Russian-speaker would meet him warmly and say: 'Come in.' Secondly, he thought that what would happen was that NATO would collapse, NATO would do nothing, they will be afraid to act," he said.

Biden said that NATO is coordinating its actions in support of Ukraine, despite the fact that Putin believes that this is not the case.

Biden also responded to criticism from a small group of Republican lawmakers who suggested that too much American aid was going to Ukraine.

"If these guys don't want to help Ukraine, I understand they don't want to do it, but what will they do when... Russia rolls through Ukraine, or into Belarus, or somewhere else?" he added.

When asked whether the aid to Ukraine is open-ended, Biden replied: "Yes, it is."

As earlier reported, Biden said that he was against sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine due to the fact that these aircraft are needed in the USA.

In addition, the U.S. demands that Turkey stop trade with Russia to circumvent sanctions.