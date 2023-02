Russian occupation forces have concentrated their efforts and are conducting an offensive in five directions, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 19 Russian attacks in three Regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning summary.

The enemy, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions in the Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar areas. Actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation to strike the positions of our troops.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region; Vyimka, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Bohoyavlenka, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region; and Novoandriyivka in Zaporizhzhia.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched three rockets and 45 airstrikes, as a result of which three civilians were killed and three others were in serious condition. In addition, the enemy carried out 67 attacks using MLRSes, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in the Kherson Region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups were found in the Volyn, Polis, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi areas. Areas of more than 40 settlements were shelled, in particular, Hai of the Chernihiv Region; Zarutske, Vovkivka, Atynske, Stukalivka, Sokhany, Pavlivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region; and Udy, Chervona Zoria, Krasne, Lyptsi, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Ambarne, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Zapadne in the Kharkiv Region. There are deaths and injuries among the civilian population, and a large number of civilian residential buildings have been damaged.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were affected by the fire in the Kupiyansk and Lymansk directions. Among them are Kupiyansk, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Kotliarivka and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, in particular, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Mykolayivka, Klishchiyivka, Ozarianivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Vesele in the Donetsk Region came under fire. In total, there are more than 30 settlements. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Spirne.

On the Avdiyivka and Novopavlovsk areas, more than 20 settlements came under enemy fire, in particular, Petrivka, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Pivnichne, Tonenke, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region. Airstrikes were carried out near Avdiyivka, Vesely, Krasnohorivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region were damaged by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiyivka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Odradokamiyanka, Lviv, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Yantarne, Berehove, Veletenske, and Kherson were affected by enemy fire.

In the village of Kokhane, Vasylivka District, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupation troops are engaged in mass looting.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the AFU made 21 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 3 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian artillerymen and rocket launchers hit two enemy control points, three areas of concentration of manpower, three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 ammunition warehouses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 7, soldiers of the State Border Service repulsed a long assault by the Russian invaders and knocked the enemy out of positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, with a counterattack.