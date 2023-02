Russian occupiers are engaged in mass looting in the Vasylivka District of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the village of Kokhane, Vasylivka District, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupying forces are engaged in mass looting," the General Staff said.

Over the past day, according to the agency, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region were damaged by fire in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiyivka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Odradokamiyanka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Yantarne, Berehove, Veletenske, and Kherson were hit by enemy fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the information of the General Staff, in the settlements of Hornostayivka, Kayiry, Bratoliubivka, and Nyzhni Sirohozy of the Kherson Region, the occupiers, moving in groups of 10-15 people, search the empty homes of local residents and take away all household appliances and furniture.

The town hospital in the occupied Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia Region, is full of wounded occupiers. The enemy continues to suffer losses. Only recently, about 150 invaders were brought there.