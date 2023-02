Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 21 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 21 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and three strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems," the message says.

In addition, Ukrainian artillerymen and rocket launchers hit two enemy control points, three manpower concentration areas, three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, two ammunition warehouses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces have concentrated their efforts and are conducting an offensive in five directions, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The armed forces of Ukraine repelled 19 Russian attacks in three regions.

On February 7, soldiers of the State Border Service repulsed a long assault of the Russian occupiers and knocked the enemy out of positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, with a counterattack.