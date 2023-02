President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to France, where he met with the country's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace.

This was reported by the French publication BFM.tv on Wednesday, February 8.

During a press conference at the Elysee Palace, President Zelenskyy said that he was "happy to be here" to strengthen "our continental unity". The President of Ukraine called on the Allies to deliver heavy weapons and aircraft as soon as possible.

"The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weapons, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end, and we will be able to return to peace in Europe," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The publication writes that Macron confirmed his support for Ukraine and said that France and the European Union want to continue "efforts" to supply weapons.

"We stand by Ukraine, firmly determined to accompany it to victory. What is happening in Ukraine affects the future of Europe," Macron said.

Olaf Scholz congratulated the courage, bravery, and resilience of Ukrainians.

It is worth mentioning that journalists noticed that Zelenskyy and Scholz had mixed up their seats. The President of Ukraine sat under the German flag, and the German Chancellor - under the Ukrainian flag.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Great Britain.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation.

On February 8, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked Defense Minister Ben Wallace to check which aircraft could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.