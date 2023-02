Japan has transferred 259 generators to Ukraine for the needs of the energy sector.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During December 2022 - February 2023, Ukraine received humanitarian assistance from Japan in the form of 259 generators and components. The corresponding equipment is distributed among enterprises of the Ukrainian energy sector that have suffered damage from Russian attacks," the statement said.

It is noted that the assistance provided by the Japanese side was distributed among the enterprises of the coal, gas production, gas transmission industries, the electric power sector, as well as thermal utility energy companies of various regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Japanese government allocated USD 170 million for the implementation of emergency restoration projects, in particular, the reconstruction of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Japanese government allocated USD 95 million to restore critical infrastructure in Ukraine.