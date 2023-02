Zelenskyy Will Meet With Italian Prime Minister Meloni During Visit To Brussels - Media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during tomorrow's visit to Brussels.

This was reported by the American edition of CNN, citing its own sources in Meloni's office.

Meloni will be in Brussels, like many other representatives of European Union countries, to attend the "extraordinary meeting" of the European Council.

Earlier today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to the UK. In London, the head of state met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in London, Zelenskyy and Sunak discussed defense cooperation between the two countries.

Zelenskyy also met with King Charles III. This is the first time in the history of Ukraine that the president of the country personally meets with the British monarch.

We also reported that tonight Zelenskyy should arrive in France. There he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.