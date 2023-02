Yermak Names Weapons That Ukraine Will Receive From Germany

Germany is handing over a new military aid package to Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram on Wednesday, February 8.

Ukraine will receive a new package of military assistance from Germany, previously announced by the Minister of Defense of Germany.

The package includes:

2 Gepard anti-aircraft guns and 6,000 anti-aircraft ammunition;

5 cars for border guards, 6 trucks with a hook loading system;

29 power generators and mobile antenna systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on a visit and handed over a Leopard 2 tank model to Ukrainian colleague Oleksii Reznikov.

On February 7, in Kyiv, Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would transfer guided missiles, five Gepard self-propelled artillery installations and other equipment to Ukraine by the end of February.

On February 7, The Business Insider reported, citing its own sources, that the German government approved the transfer of almost 200 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.