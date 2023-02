Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), believes that Russia can launch an offensive in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions in order to seize the initiative in the war.

Danilov said this in an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

According to him, the occupiers are now trying to study the Ukrainian defense in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Region. Now there is a land corridor from the east of Ukraine to the Crimea. Therefore, it is possible that the Russian offensive will be sent there.

“Attempts at an offensive in either the Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia direction will of course be made. How successful they’ll be will depend on us,” he said.

According to Danilov, Kyiv expects that Russia will try to achieve clear results by the anniversary of its full-scale invasion on February 24.

At the same time, Danilov doubts that Russian troops may try to attack from Belarus, because “there are clearly not enough forces there”.

In turn, Ukraine is also planning a spring offensive, taking into account the promised Western combat tanks and longer-range missiles. Nevertheless, the AFU still have a shortage of artillery shells, especially 155 mm caliber.

“Very many questions depend on the amount of supplies of shells. Because if you have weapons, but nothing to fire, then this is a challenge,” the NSDC Secretary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence also considers it unlikely that in the coming weeks Russia will be able to increase the forces necessary to significantly influence the outcome of the war. Despite Russia's intention to seize parts of the Donetsk Region controlled by Ukraine, which is why since the beginning of January 2023, the Russian army has been trying to resume major offensive operations, the occupiers lack the ammunition and shunting units necessary for a successful offensive.