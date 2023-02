In the Kreminna direction, at present, there is the maximum escalation, the maximum number of cases of shelling and attempts to break through the Ukrainian line of defense. The situation in the Luhansk Region was told by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

Thus, the Russian occupiers carry out almost daily attacks in small groups in the Kreminna direction, where, according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, the maximum escalation is now. The military of the Russian Federation is also shelling Bilohorivka, conducting offensive actions.

"If you take the Svatove-Kreminna direction and Bilohorivka, then, probably, in the Kreminna direction now there is the maximum escalation, the maximum number of cases of shelling, attempts to break through the Defense Forces. These are practically daily attacks in small groups up to a platoon, but in constant waves. Sometimes with the support of heavy equipment - APCs, tanks. Constant shelling. Bilohorivka is also shelled, and Russian occupation troops are also conducting offensive actions there. But so far there is no success, our Defense Forces completely repel all attempts to break through from the Russians," Haidai said.

He noted that the Russian army daily loses dozens of military killed, and hundreds, taking into account sanitary losses, soldiers injured, which will not allow them to continue to participate in hostilities.

In addition, the occupiers continue to use the tactics of isolating their own units in information terms.

Haidai also said that the Russian military is adopting Ukrainian tactics - they are divided into small groups and trying to test the Ukrainian defense from different sides. Such operations involve military personnel, intelligence officers, or other special forces, paratroopers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, February 7, Luhansk partisans destroyed the equipment of automated railway control, which will make it difficult for the occupiers to deliver military goods by rail.