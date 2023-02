Kyiv received vehicles for police and rescuers, utility equipment and powerful generators from European partners. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Friends! Today, we handed over 7 Volkswagen Transporter police cars to the patrol police of Kyiv. These cars were handed over to Kyiv by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sports and Integration of the Federal Land of Bavaria. Also, modern cars for Kyiv utility workers came from the sister city of Kyiv - Munich. These are 4 FIAT DOBLO, VW CADDY cars, which will be used by Kyivzelenbud in the maintenance of the capital's parks and squares, as well as a MERCEDES SPRINTER minibus, which will be on combat duty at Communal Emergency Rescue Service ‘Kyiv Rescue Service’,” Vitali Klitschko said.

According to him, in a few days, police cars will enter the service of the patrol police of Kyiv. They are equipped specifically for the needs of the patrol police and have everything necessary for the effective performance of police duties.

In addition, Vitali Klitschko handed over 8 powerful generators from the Danish sister city of Odense to Kyivteploenergo. They will be installed in boiler rooms to ensure heat supply in the homes of Kyiv residents during power outages, the mayor of Kyiv said.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen noted that almost a year ago, when the full-scale invasion of Russia began, members of the Rotary Club in the city of Odense decided to collect funds to help Ukraine. Today is the result of this work.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko thanked Germany and Denmark, all international partners for their help to Kyiv and Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the war, Kyiv has attracted and received from European partners 40 modern ambulances, 36 fire trucks, 72 buses and several hundred generators of various capacities.