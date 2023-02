Two Ukrainian citizens who were considered dead as a result of the earthquake in Turkey were rescued from the rubble.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar announced this on Facebook on February 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Citizens of Ukraine are alive! Fortunately, according to verified information, two Ukrainian citizens who were considered dead in the Turkish province of Hatay were rescued from the ruins of the house. Praise the Lord God!" the diplomat wrote.

On Wednesday, on the national telethon, Bondar clarified that a mother with a child was saved.

The diplomat noted that this does not exclude the likelihood of other victims, as the death toll rises.

Currently, 24 applications for missing Ukrainians are being processed.

According to CNN, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached almost 9,500 people.

In particular, in Turkey, the death toll rose to at least 6,957 people, more than 38,000 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics has arrived in Turkey to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.