Venislavskyi Tells What Needs To Be Done To Appoint Budanov As Defense Minister

Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (Servant of the People) explained that in order to appoint the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov as the new minister of defense, it is necessary to amend the legislation or make him a civilian.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"As for the discussions about the possibility of appointing Budanov as the Minister of Defense, they were held at (meetings of) the faction. In the event that the President decides to appoint Budanov, he will undoubtedly gain support in the hall. And then we will see what the options are: whether Budanov will have to become a civilian, or to amend the legislation," said the MP.

According to him, there are no discussions about choosing one of the options, because it is premature to talk about any personnel decisions.

We will remind that Budanov, who is called a probable candidate for the position of the new Minister of Defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov, will not be able to be appointed to this position, as the law forbids it, because Budanov is not a civilian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venislavskyi considers it unlikely that the head of the Ministry of Defense will be replaced in the coming weeks.