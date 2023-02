There Will Be Both Weapons And Economic Aid - Vitali Klitschko Meets With German Defense Minister Pistorius

Vitali Klitschko met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Kyiv. It was, in particular, about strengthening all types of aid for Ukraine. Klitschko announced this on Facebook.

"We met in Kyiv with the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius. Germany will continue to support Ukraine - there will be weapons, economic aid, and political support," Klitschko said.

According to him, after the appointment of the new defense minister of Germany, decisions on the provision of weapons to Ukraine will be made more quickly.

"It is important that the European partners are determined to more quickly make decisions on providing Ukraine with the most necessary for defeating the Russian aggressor," Vitali Klitschko said.

His brother Volodymyr Klitschko was present at the meeting with the head of the German Ministry of Defense together with Vitali Klitschko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Boris Pistorius was appointed the Minister of Defense of Germany on January 19, 2023.