After UK Zelenskyy Will Visit Paris, Where He Will Meet With Macron And Scholz - Media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will head to France after today's visit to the United Kingdom. There, the head of state will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This was reported by the French television channel BFM TV with reference to its own sources in the Elysee Palace.

The interlocutor of the channel said that after all speeches and meetings in London, Zelenskyy will head to Paris tonight.

In the French capital, Zelenskyy will meet with Macron and Scholz. Negotiations between the heads of the three countries will take place over dinner.

The channel notes that the President of Ukraine may visit the European Union summit in Brussels tomorrow, although no one has officially announced this.

We will remind, earlier today, on February 8, the British mass media reported that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United Kingdom.

And already in the afternoon, the Office of the President announced that Zelenskyy had indeed arrived in London, where he met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

We also reported that during his visit to the United Kingdom, Zelenskyy also met with King Charles III.