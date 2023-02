In Ukraine, electricity consumption continues to grow due to the cold weather, but at the same time, its production has increased. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

It is indicated that after the emergency repair of the equipment, the unit was put into operation at one of the power plants in the central region. Generation from renewable energy sources also increased. At the same time, one unit at another power plant was taken out for emergency repairs. The import of electricity also continues.

At the same time, the available amount of electricity produced is still not enough to cover consumption in full. Network restrictions continue to apply in Odesa. And in Odesa and nearby areas, emergency power outages are used.

At the same time, today there are no limits in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Mykolaiv Regions, where actual consumption measurements are planned. However, due to the damage to the water supply as a result of Russian shelling, measurements in the Mykolaiv Region will not be carried out yet, since the damaged critical infrastructure is a significant consumer, which will affect the measurement indicators. At the same time, consumption restrictions in the region will not be applied yet.

Consumption limits valid during the day were brought to the rest of regional power distribution companies.