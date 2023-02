The Ukroboronprom state concern and the Czech military equipment manufacturer VOP CZ have reached agreements in the field of armored vehicles and signed relevant bilateral documents with a specific plan-schedule for their implementation.

This is stated in the message of the concern, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukroboronprom and VOP CZ prioritized the production, repair and joint development of armored vehicles, as well as the creation of supply chains for parts and products...Thus, the agreements reached with VOP CZ are the fulfillment of the agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster with the Czech Republic which Ukroboronprom and AMOS concluded at the end of last year. In general, the cooperation involves the production of military equipment, the increase in the production of ammunition of various calibers (both at existing facilities and at newly created ones in safe places), the development of service hubs for the maintenance and repair of anti-aircraft weapons, as well as cooperation in the field of high technologies, in particular, the creation of joint scientific and research centers," the message reads.

It is noted that the deepening of the partnership with the Czech Republic in the defense sector will contribute to the further integration of Ukraine into the defense industry of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Today, Ukroboronprom has a number of cooperation agreements with more than ten NATO member countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, Ukraine and the Czech Republic decided to create a joint defense cluster.