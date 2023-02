President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation during a meeting in London as part of Zelenskyy's visit to the United Kingdom. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation and the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda: implementation of the peace formula, Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, future support from the United Kingdom, the possibility of involving the British side in the post-war reconstruction of our country, as well as a number of other promising projects," the message reads.

Zelenskyy informed the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom about the situation at the front and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment. He emphasized the importance of Ukraine receiving the necessary weapons from its allies in order to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

The President thanked the British people and Sunak personally for the comprehensive support of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. He emphasized that the United Kingdom is a reliable partner and friend, which has become one of the world leaders in helping the Ukrainian state.

"Thank you for the efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for the humanitarian and financial aid provided after the start of the full-scale aggression, for the support of Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes due to the Russian war," he said.

The issue of not allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was discussed separately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is visiting the United Kingdom on Wednesday, February 8. During the visit, he will meet with Ukrainian military personnel who are undergoing training in Britain.

This is Zelenskyy's second trip abroad after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine (he made his first trip to the United States last December).