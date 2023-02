The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 910 Russian invaders. The defenders also shot down an enemy aircraft and helicopter.

This is reported to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of February 8 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 134,100 (+910) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 3,253 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6,458 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 2,236 (+4) units,

MLRS - 461 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 228 (+1) units,

aircraft - 295 (+1) units,

helicopters - 285 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,961 (+3),

cruise missiles - 796 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,112 (+5) units,

special equipment - 211 (+3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops on February 6 increased by 1,030 to 133,190 killed, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 tanks and 28 armored fighting vehicles last day.

Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on February 5 increased by 870 to 132,160 killed, equipment - by 11 tanks and 10 armored vehicles.

On February 4, the Ukrainian military destroyed 700 occupiers, 2 tanks, 6 artillery systems and 2 enemy UAVs.