The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, February 7, repelled enemy attacks near 22 settlements of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 12 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Chervonopopivka, Shypylivka and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamianske, Fedorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Ivanivka.

During the day, the enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 5 of which against the civil infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, and 21 aircraft strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy carried out 39 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular, on the civil infrastructure of the Mykolaiv Region and Kherson Region.

The aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day launched 12 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders and 2 attacks on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Мі-24 helicopter and 2 enemy UAVs of the Orlan type.

Gunners and rocketeers hit 2 enemy control points, 7 manpower concentration areas and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 10 settlements of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.