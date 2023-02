Zelenskyy's Visit To Britain. Plane With President Arrives In London, Zelenskyy To Meet With King

A plane with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at London Stansted Airport.

It is reported by Sky News.

The President of Ukraine arrived in London by plane of the Royal British Air Force.

He will travel to Downing Street, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after which he will address Parliament at 1 p.m.

Later, he will head to the southwest, where he will meet with the Ukrainian military, which are trained in the UK.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that King Charles will have an audience with Zelenskyy today.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy made just one trip outside Ukraine when he left for the United States and stopped in Poland on his way back before Christmas.

Today it became known about Zelenskyy’s visit to Britain.