In the Donetsk Region, around Vodiane, Russian occupiers drop non-lethal tear grenades from their drones on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, continues to focus on leading offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Opytne, Mariinka and Vuhledar.

"In the Vodiane area, Russian invaders were dropping aerosol K-51 tear grenades of non-lethal action from UAVs at the positions of our troops," the department said.

Last day, February 7, in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region fell under the tank, mortar and artillery shelling.

Air strikes of the invaders were recorded near Avdiivka, Nevelske and Mariinka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there is no coordination between the Russian military and the Wagnerites during hostilities in the Bakhmut area.