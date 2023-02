On the night of Wednesday, the Russian military launched a missile strike on the central part of Kharkiv, missiles hit an industrial facility and a park.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov announced this on their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The hit of enemy missiles was recorded in the central part of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, S-300, 6 to 10 missiles. Information on the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," Syniehubov wrote.

In turn, Terekhov said that there were 6 "hits" on Kharkiv.

"So far we have confirmation of strikes on an industrial facility in the Kyivskyi District of the city. We also have information about a fire on the site of one of the hits," he wrote.

Terekhov also said that at night the Central Park of Kharkiv was also under missile attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of January, the Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kharkiv a Russian agent who adjusted missile attacks on the city.