On Wednesday, February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United Kingdom.

According to the European Pravda, it was reported by Sky News, with reference to the office of the British prime minister.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in the UK today to meet Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian troops, the prime minister's office has said,” it was reported.

"President Zelenskyy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy has made just one trip outside Ukraine when he left for the United States and stopped in Poland on his way back before Christmas.

Zelenskyy is also expected to address the British parliament.

He is then due to arrive in Brussels on Thursday to attend the EU summit.

After the leak of information about the possible visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels, recriminations broke out among EU officials, which caused concern about his security.