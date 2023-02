Germany will provide Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard systems this month

Germany will transfer guided missiles, five Gepard self-propelled artillery units and other equipment to Ukraine by the end of February.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during his visit to Kyiv, the European Pravda online media outlet reports with reference to Handelsblatt.

According to him, by the end of the month, Ukraine will receive more guided missiles, as well as five Gepard and five engineering vehicles Pioneer 2A1 Dachs

Five Biber bridge-layers will be delivered in March.

On Tuesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv for a visit and handed over a model of the Leopard 2 tank to his Ukrainian colleague Oleksii Reznikov.

There, in particular, he announced that Ukraine will receive more than 100 main battle tanks of the older Leopard 1A5 type from a group of several European countries, and Leopard 2A6 tanks will arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.

Earlier today, The Business Insider reported with reference to its own sources that the German government approved the transfer of almost 200 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.

German companies Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft will supply the tanks. By the end of 2023, Ukraine can receive about 100 machines.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would supply Ukraine with a batch of Leopard 2 tanks.

He also said that Berlin allows all countries that use Leopard 2 to transfer tanks to Ukraine.

In the first wave of deliveries, Ukraine should receive 120-140 modern Western tanks, including the British Challenger 2 and the American M1 Abrams.