As of the morning of February 8, the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 has risen to 8,764.

This is reported by France 24 and CNN.

As of 9 a.m., the earthquake in Turkey was confirmed to have taken 6,234 lives, according to Turkish officials, according to CNN.

At least 34,810 people have been injured in Turkey, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

In Syria, 2,530 deaths were confirmed in both government-held and rebel-held areas. A total of 4,654 wounded have been reported across Syria.

Thus, according to official data, the number of dead as a result of the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria is at least 8,764 people.

As France 24 writes, according to UNICEF, thousands of children could have been killed.

The earthquake on Monday, February 6, which was followed a few hours later by a second one of almost the same magnitude, destroyed thousands of buildings, including hospitals, schools and apartment buildings, leaving thousands of people homeless.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.

More than 12,000 Turkish search and rescue personnel and 9,000 military personnel are reported to be working in the affected areas.

The publication writes that more than 70 countries have offered rescue teams and other assistance.

The United Nations says it is "exploring all avenues" to get supplies to rebel-held northwest Syria and has released USD 25 million from its emergency fund to help start humanitarian aid in Turkey and Syria.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in the south of Turkey and the north of Syria.

Yesterday, February 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to provide humanitarian aid to Turkey to overcome the consequences of the earthquake.

A search and rescue team from Ukraine, which consists of approximately 90 people, has already left for Turkey to help in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake.

In addition, two citizens of Ukraine were rescued. They were considered dead as a result of the earthquake in Turkey.