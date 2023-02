An employee displays a gold abacus in a gold jewellery shop in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming.

China's gold reserves rose to 65.12 mln ounces at the end of January, up 480,000 ounces from the end of December 2022, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.1845 trln at the end of January, up 1.82% from a month earlier, according to the data.