During today, the Russian occupation troops launched 16 aircraft and one missile attack on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements both in the frontline and in the rear.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, today the invaders at least 14 times used multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types, in particular, for shelling civilian targets.

During the day, Russian troops from mortars, tanks and artillery of various types fired at areas of about 80 settlements in еру Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops are regrouping and are attacking in five directions.

It concerns the areas of the frontline in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. In other directions, the occupiers are defending themselves.

We also reported that according to the military, Russia sent almost all its ships to the basing points due to stormy weather on the Black Sea.