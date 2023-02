The Kyiv Court of Appeal has left in custody the former head of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and increased the amount of bail from UAH 2.6 million to UAH 40 million.

The court made such a decision on February 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Judges have left the petition of the defense to cancel the preventive measure without satisfaction.

The preventive measure set for Khmelnytskyi in the form of arrest with the possibility of posting a bail is valid until April 1.

If he posts a bail, then he will be entrusted with a number of duties, in particular, to surrender foreign passports, not to travel outside Kyiv, wear an electronic control bracelet.

According to investigators, Khmelnytskyi is suspected of purchasing low-quality body armor, which caused the state a damage of UAH 107 million.

Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi court set for him a preventive measure in the form of arrest with a bail in the amount of UAH 2.6 million, although the prosecutor asked to set a bail in the amount of UAH 107 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, director of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense, who appears in the scandal regarding the food procurement, was also dismissed from his post.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal with the procurement of food for the military and his request was supported by the head of the ministry, Oleksii Reznikov.