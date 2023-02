The Court of Appeal confirmed the decision of the Dniprovksyi District Administrative Court, which in September 2022 revoked the right to operate the Dnipro International Airport from Ihor Kolomoiskyi's Haltera (Dnipro) company.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A few months ago, we announced that the Dnipro City Hall together with the NACB sued the airport from Kolomoiskyi. However, those who know the intricacies of jurisprudence, especially in our country, and even more especially - the "jurisprudence" of Ihor Valeriyovych, were full of skepticism about this result. Then everyone said that we should wait for an appeal before the decision takes effect. Now - after all the court disputes, the "illnesses" of the judges themselves, numerous adjournments of sessions and other strange miracles, we won this case. Now I can hope that Kolomoiskyi will not parasitize at the city's airport more... And although the court of cassation is still ahead, I am convinced that our airport has already been taken out of his hands," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2020, the Pivnichnyi Economic Court of Appeal confirmed the absence of grounds for terminating the contract for the sale by the State Property Fund of 94.6% of the shares of the airline Dniproavia (Dnipro) to the company Haltera.

On March 30, 2017, the former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko stated that the Economic Court of the Dnipropetrovsk Region ordered Kastodian Harant LLC to write off 94.572% of the statutory fund of Dniproavia owned by Haltera LLC to the account of the State of Ukraine.

In August 2009, the fund sold 94.57% of the shares of the airline company Haltera for UAH 59.017 million at its starting price of UAH 58.415 million.