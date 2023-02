In January 2023, compared to December 2022, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased cargo transportation volumes by 11% to 11.293 million tons.

The chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The largest share in the transportation structure is occupied by domestic ones, which showed an increase in the reporting period by 3.6% to 5.47 million tons. Export transportation in January 2023 amounted to 5,177 million tons, which is 21.1% more than in December 2022. Import transportation on the contrary showed a slight decrease - by 3.5% - to 558,000 tons. Transit rail transportation in January 2023 amounted to 87,600 tons, which is more than twice the figure of December," he wrote.

At the same time, in January compared with December, the volume of grain transportation increased by 10.8% to 3.6 million tons, the volume of iron and manganese ore transportation increased by 46% to 1.7 million tons, the volume of coal transportation decreased by 3.2% to 2 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia proposes to completely change the tariff system for freight transportation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure has increased tariffs for the transportation of goods by rail by 70% since June 29, 2022.