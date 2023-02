The State Property Fund (SPF) announced the holding of an online auction on March 3 in the Prozorro.Sale system for the privatization of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi sea trade port (Odesa Region) with a starting price of UAH 187.6 million (without VAT).

This is stated in the message of the fond, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The guarantee fee for participation in the auction is UAH 37.5 million (without VAT).

"In recent years, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovksyi port has shown significant losses. In 2019-2021, the loss ranged from UAH 23.5-28.5 million. A negative trend was also observed in 2022. In January-September last year, the port suffered losses of UAH 2.9 million. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, the port accumulated UAH 104.7 million in overdue payables. The most debts are for taxes on wages (UAH 27.3 million) and real estate (UAH 23.6 million). Also the port owes UAH 13.7 million in wages. Since 2019, 88 workers have resigned from the port. As of January-September 2022, 148 workers worked there," the report said.

According to the report, due to the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, the port of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi is blocked from the sea.

"However, it did not stop. Cargo transshipment takes place here in the status of a "dry port". Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi port is located on the western shore of the Dniester estuary. It is located on 59 hectares of the main territory of the port (it has access to nine berths) and more than 5 hectares of the territory of the port point Buhaz (one berth) in the village of Zatoka. The port also includes nine ships, four diesel locomotives, 18 gantry cranes and 56 vehicles (part of which is leased)," the message reads.

It is noted that the buyer of the port is obliged to repay debts on wages and to the budget within six months, and it will not be able to dismiss workers on its own initiative during this period.

According to the announcement, the starting price is calculated based on the book value of the port's assets, while no investment obligations are imposed on the buyer of the port during martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPF is preparing the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi seaport for privatization.

The SPF determined the Elixir Ukraine company the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Ust-Dunaisk seaport with a bid of UAH 201 million.