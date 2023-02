Zaporizhkoks Ups Blast-Furnace Coke Production By 6.1% To 72,900 Tons In January

In January 2023, the Zaporizhkoks coke chemical plant increased the production of blast-furnace coke by 6.1% or 4,200 tons to 72,900 tons year over year.

The plant announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2023, the plant produced 68,700 tons of blast-furnace coke.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Zaporizhkoks decreased the production of blast-furnace coke by 11.9% or 99,800 tons to 737,400 tons year over year.

The plant is controlled by the Metinvest group.

The main shareholders of Metinvest are SCM (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which take part in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.