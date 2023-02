The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted an exchange during which a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), who turned out to be a Russian agent, was exchanged for 28 Ukrainian POWs.

This was reported by the Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, referring to the words of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

MP noted that during questions to Maliuk, MP from Holos Solomiya Bobrovska asked about the UOC MP and the investigation.

"The SSU detects enemy agents in cassocks. 52 criminal proceedings and 19 suspicions, 6 court verdicts. There are also those whom we exchanged: one enemy agent in cassock was exchanged for 28 of our soldiers," Zhelezniak quotes the head of the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, to the position of head of the SSU.

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected indisputable evidence of the guilt of the head of the Tulchyn diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Vinnytsia Region, who publicly justified Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.