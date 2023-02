Food Scandal In AFU. Rada Supports Law On Transparency Of Procurements Of Defense Ministry, Except For Secret

The Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce transparency in defense procurement (except for information on the procurement of defense goods, works and services, which constitute a state secret).

290 MPs voted for bill 8381, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to introduce reporting on defense purchases (except for state secrets) by state customers in the field of defense in terms of information, the disclosure of which is both necessary for the transparency of the procurement process and such that will ensure the protection of state customers from military threats.

The document establishes a requirement for publication in the electronic procurement system of a report on a defense procurement contract concluded without the use of an electronic procurement system, and a notice of changes to the essential terms of such a contract (except for state secrets).

It also provides for the publication of all procurements that have taken place since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, except for those classified as "secret".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The director of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, who is involved in the food procurement scandal, was also dismissed from his post.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military, and his request was supported by the head of the ministry Oleksii Reznikov.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.