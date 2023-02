No One Forbids Ukraine To Destroy Targets In Russia With Weapons Of Its Own Production - Danilov

Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov has said that no one forbids Ukraine to destroy military targets on the territory of Russia with weapons of its own production.

He said this in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danilov stressed that Ukraine can strike objects on the territory of the aggressor country, and not only in its own occupied territories.

“Regarding Russian territory, nobody prohibits us to destroy targets with weapons produced in Ukraine. Do we have such weapons? Yes, we do,” Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine is ready to provide guarantees that long-range missiles will not strike the territory of the Russian Federation if they are transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.