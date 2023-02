In Mariupol, Donetsk Region, on Tuesday afternoon, there were 5 powerful explosions in the area of ​ ​ the seaport, where the invaders have recently taken military equipment.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Five loud explosions in a row in the Prymorskyi district of Mariupol. Pro-Russian chats are cleaned at the speed of a bullet. Ours report the source of explosions in the port area, where the occupiers recently brought equipment and air defense," he wrote.

Andriushchenko noted that the consequences of the explosions are being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the adviser to the mayor said that the enemy transferred military equipment and manpower to the Mariupol seaport.