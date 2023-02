Last day, February 6, the Russian military launched 31 attacks on the territory of the Kherson Region, two people were wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

"According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian occupiers attacked Kherson Region 31 times. Peaceful settlements of the region suffered from shelling from artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks," the report said.

The Russian troops fired 7 times at Kherson - residential buildings were damaged in the city.

Last day in the Kherson Region due to Russian shelling, two people suffered injuries of varying severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the enemy launched 37 strikes on the territory of the Kherson Region, four people were injured.