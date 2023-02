Russians Kidnap Ukrainian Nuclear Workers Who Refuse To Work For Zaporizhzhia NPP - National Resistance Center

The occupiers kidnap workers of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) who do not want to sign a contract with a fake company created by Rosatom (Russian Federation).

The National Resistance Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, cases of abductions of the Zaporizhzhia NPP workers who do not agree to sign contracts with a fake company from Rosatom have increased," the report said.

It is noted that a large number the Zaporizhzhia employees refused to work at the station after the occupation by the Russians.

In this regard, a shortage of workers was formed at the station.

"Therefore, the enemy wants to "convince" Ukrainian energy workers to work for the Russians. Relatives of kidnapped workers are not told where they are being held," the National Resistance Center said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers brought personnel from the Kalinin NPP (Russia) to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.