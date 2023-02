Partisans have destroyed automated railway control equipment on the Rovenky-Antratsyt section in the Luhansk Region.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The train is not going anywhere! Luhansk partisans keep the Rashists on their toes. This time, our patriots set fire to the railway control cabinet. The equipment of automated railway control (signal cabin) was destroyed - on the Rovenky-Antratsyt section of railway connection in the area of the village of Yasenovskyi... It burned beautifully," he wrote.

Haidai noted that the occupiers will now not be able to transport either mobilized or ammunition by rail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders increased the number of attacks in the Svatoe-Kreminna direction.

In the Luhansk Region, the invaders conduct reconnaissance by battle, as a result of which the enemy suffers large losses, which it hides from the newly mobilized Russians transferred to the region. Meanwhile, a possible large-scale offensive of the Russian Federation can be expected at any time after February 15, since the training of newly mobilized Russians will end during this period.