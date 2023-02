Ukrainian traders started importing gas from European countries through Moldova.

This is stated in the message of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian customers of gas transportation services, following their foreign colleagues, import gas from European countries through Moldova with subsequent gas injection into Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. We will remind you that at the beginning of the year, the government of Moldova approved the decision on the necessary amendments to the legislation, which opened the possibility for all companies to use backhaul service (virtual reverse) at the points of connection with Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that this step unblocked the import of gas to Ukraine from the southern direction via the Trans-Balkan route.

"The essence of virtual reverse is to optimize the transport work of GTS operators, in particular if there is a demand for transportation across the border in both directions. In this case, operators carry out physical transportation in only one direction, and gas is transported in the other using virtual reverse (or backhaul) Then the fuel is not physically moved across the border, and the parties carry out a mutual settlement," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Moldova allowed all interested companies to use the virtual reverse flow of gas through Ukraine.