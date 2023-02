Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint the acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, as the Minister of Internal Affairs. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Ukraine D.A. Shmyhal's submission on the appointment of Ihor Volodymyrovych Klymenko as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has been registered," he wrote.

At the same time, the corresponding draft document is not among those registered on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and entrusted him with the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs, after the death of Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi as a result of a helicopter crash.

50-year-old Klymenko has been the head of the National Police since September 2019. On January 20, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily removed acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko from the duties of the head of the National Police, and assigned the duties of the head of the National Police to the head of the National Police Directorate in Kyiv, Ivan Vyhivskyi.