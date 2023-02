RF’s strength not enough: British intelligence assesses prospects and main goal of new RF’s offensive

It is unlikely that in the coming weeks Russia will be able to build up the forces necessary to significantly influence the outcome of the war. Despite Russia's intention to capture Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk Region, due to which the Russian army has been trying to resume major offensive operations since the beginning of January 2023, the occupiers lack the ammunition and maneuver units necessary for a successful offensive.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

In the summary, it is noted that the Russian troops managed to recapture the territory by only a few hundred meters in a week.

According to British intelligence, senior commanders are likely to make plans that require undermanned, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic goals due to political and professional pressure. At the same time, Russian leaders will probably continue to demand large-scale promises.

"It is unlikely that in the coming weeks Russia will be able to build up the forces necessary to significantly influence the outcome of the war," the British Ministry of Defense believes.

