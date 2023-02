The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv seized the bank accounts of the Poltava Mining and Enrichment Plant (Horyshni Plavni, Poltava Region), which is part of the Ferrexpo group of Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

This follows from a statement by Ferrexpo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The enterprise, which is one of the enterprises of the Ferrexpo company, informs that in accordance with the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, all bank accounts of the company were seized and all expenditure transactions with funds were stopped, with the exception of expenditure transactions for the payment of taxes, fees, and other tax payments to the state budget. The court made this decision at the request of representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office as part of the investigation into the company's alleged evasion of rent payments," the message reads.

At the same time, the Poltava enterprise believes that the blocking of funds on all bank accounts is a manifestation of excessive pressure on the enterprise.

"The seizure of all bank accounts of Poltava mining and enrichment plant endangers the payment of wages to more than 7,500 employees of the company and subcontractors, who are deprived of their only source of livelihood at the moment - wages. The payment of wages was scheduled for February 7, 2023. In addition, on February 7, 2023, the Poltava enterprise planned to make an additional payment to all employees of the enterprise in order to support employees and their families," the message reads.

According to the report, the management of the company is currently taking all necessary measures in order to legally unblock the company's bank accounts, which are used to pay salaries to employees and fulfill contractual obligations to suppliers of goods and material values and services critical to the implementation of production activities enterprises.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 2, the Economic Security Bureau announced that it had informed the top manager of the Poltava enterprise of the suspicion of non-payment of rent for UAH 2 billion.

In January, a court in France released the former member of the Verkhovna Rada and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

The court in France imposed an extradition arrest for 40 days on the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

Subsequently, the court began consideration of the ex-deputy's extradition to Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office have sent a request to the Principality of Monaco for the extradition to Ukraine of the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The SBI suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the Finance and Credit bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained funds.