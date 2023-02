Over 4,000 people have already been reported killed in Turkiye and Syria due to the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6.

This was reported by Anadolu and Al Jazeera.

Turkiye reports 2,921 victims of the natural disaster and 15,834 wounded of various degrees of severity. At the same time, a total of 7,800 people were rescued from the rubble.

In neighboring Turkiye, the earthquake took lives of at least 1,400 people. About 3,000 people were injured.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the number of victims in both countries may increase 8 times when the rescuers finish dismantling the rubble.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, February 6, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Turkiye and northwestern Syria.

As of 7:30 p.m., it was known that almost 2,500 residents of both countries were victims of the earthquake.

As earlier reported, the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkiye received 24 appeals from Ukrainians who were in the earthquake zone.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian rescuers will be sent to Turkiye to help their colleagues who work in areas where a powerful earthquake occurred in the morning.