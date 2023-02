The Verkhovna Rada has approved the corporatization of the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom.

This is stated in respective company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On February 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the bill on the joint-stock company National Atomic Energy Generating Company Energoatom. 259 MPs voted for the relevant decision. The law proposes to determine the procedure for the formation of the joint-stock company NAEGC Energoatom, 100% of whose shares will belong to the state, as well as the procedure for the formation of the authorized capital and operation of this company," the message says.

It is noted that the corporatization of Energoatom was included in the memorandum as a condition for issuing an IMF loan, while the company's corporate structure, which is familiar to large investors, will allow attracting tens of billions of dollars in new projects.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine committed to the International Monetary Fund to corporatize the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom by the end of 2021.

Energoatom ended the first half of 2022 with a loss of UAH 4.8 billion, having increased its income 2.8 times to UAH 67.6 billion.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants with 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are of VVER-1000 and two are of VVER-440 type with a total installed capacity of 13.835 GW, two hydro units of the Tashlytska PSP with an installed capacity of 302 MW and two hydro units of the Oleksandrivska HEPP with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.