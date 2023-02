Russian occupation forces are regrouping on separate lines and are attacking in five directions, having heavy losses.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The enemy continues to regroup in separate directions. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions.

"The occupiers continue to suffer losses. The enemy has set up another military hospital in the Kherson Region to rehabilitate the wounded and civilians taking cover.

Military personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was placed on the first floor of the Kayiry psychoneurological boarding house, and civil services were transferred to other surfaces.

Medical equipment was seized and transported by the occupiers from the district hospital of Velyka Lepetykha.

On February 6, the enemy conducted six missile and 24 air strikes. It carried out 75 attacks using MLRSes, in particular, aimed at civilian facilities in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson Regions, there are victims among the civilian population.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of settlements of Novoselivske, Kreminna, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske, Vesele, Zaliznianske, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Paraskoviyivka in the Donetsk Region.

There were no attack enemy groups in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. At the same time, shelling was reported in Popivka and Oleksandrivka settlements in the Sumy Region; and Strelecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna settlements in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired using tanks, mortars, and artillery at the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Region; as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny in the Donetsk Region and Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were hit by enemy fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Ozarianivka came under enemy fire.

Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka were marked in the Avdiyivka direction.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, enemy shelling was recorded in Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of 23 settlements were shelled, in particular, Novopil, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Velykomykhailivka of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Areas of 19 settlements were marked by mortar and artillery shelling in the Kherson direction. Among them were Hola Prystan, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Antonivka, and Kherson.

Aviation of the AFU conducted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of occupiers and two strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

And units of rocket troops and artillery hit eight areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian military and the Wagner forces are conducting combat operations in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region without any coordination.

Earlier, it was reported that on the morning of Monday, February 6, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 870 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 132,160 soldiers. The AFU also destroyed dozens of vehicles, including 11 tanks.