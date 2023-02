A graphic simulation shows the orbiter and returner combination of China's Chang'e-5 probe after its separation from the ascender. Photo by China National Space Administration/ Xinhua.

"China will push forward its phase-4 lunar exploration program this year, including a planned mission to bring 2 kilograms of samples from the far side of the moon back to Earth", – Wu Weiren, chief designer of the country's lunar exploration program, revealed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Wu said China will continue its lunar research with the Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 missions. The Chang'e-6 mission is scheduled to complete the sample-return task, and the Chang'e-7 mission will involve landing on the lunar south pole and detecting water resources.

"The Chang'e-8 mission will be launched around 2028 and will work in collaboration with Chang'e-7 to build a basic model of a scientific research station on the moon's south pole, including multiple exploration instruments such as orbiters, landers, rovers and flying craft", – Wu noted.

The Chang'e-5, launched in 2020, was China's most recent lunar mission. Its probe retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of soil samples from the near side of the moon.