Russia Comes Up With Another Way To Justify Occupation Of Part Of Ukraine - British Intelligence

The Kremlin plans to continue russification of the occupied territories. With the help of pseudo-elections, they want to legalize the capture of part of Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

So, on February 1, 2023, Russian Federation Council chair Valentina Matvienko will take place in the newly annexed areas of Ukraine on September 10, 2023.

“Incorporating the elections into same day of voting which is scheduled across Russia highlights the leadership’s ambition to present the areas as integral parts of the Federation,” the intelligence update notes.

According to British intelligence, the conduct of "elections" follows efforts to "russify" the occupied territories, which include revision of the education, communication, and transport systems.

“While meaningful democratic choices are no longer available to voters at even regional level elections in Russia, leaders will likely make the self-vindicating argument that new elections further justify the occupation,” the British Ministry of Defence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported , the occupiers burn Ukrainian books in boiler houses in captured territories.