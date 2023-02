More Than 7,000 Volunteers Signed Up For Offensive Guard In Early Days

Applications for joining the ranks of the Offensive Guard were submitted by more than 7,000 volunteers. This was stated in the Guard’s Telegram channel on Monday, February 6.

As of February 6, a total of 3,738 (191 per day) applications were received by the Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services. 627 applications were submitted (20 per day).

348 (11 per day) volunteers enrolled in the National Police (Rage brigade), 134 (4 per day) - in the State Border Guard Service (Steel Border) and 145 (5 per day) in the National Guard brigades.

Through the storm.mvs.gov.ua website, 6,130 applications were submitted (1,604 per day). Of those, 1,616 (411 per day) were to the National Police, 967 (274 per day) to the State Border Guard Service and 3,547 (919 per day) to the National Guard of Ukraine.

The hotline received 1,428 calls (431 per day). Of these, 452 (115 per day) applications were to the National Police, 416 (101 per day) to the State Border Guard Service and 560 (215 per day) to the National Guard of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced the formation of assault brigades Offensive Guard for the strengthening of the Defense Forces and de-occupation of Ukraine.

On the morning of Monday, February 6, the Ukrainian military eliminated 870 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 132,160 military.

At the same time, on January 13, Alexei Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, called direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine "the best option" in the event of their resumption.